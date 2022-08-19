UHG is most over-crowded hospital for majority of week

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- UHG has been the most over-crowded hospital in the country for the majority of this week, with 54 patients on trolleys this morning.

Yesterday was the only day this week that UHG was NOT the most over-crowded hospital.

On Thursday, University Hospital Limerick had 69 patients waiting on trolleys, while UHG had 61.

Nationwide, figures show there were 368 patients waiting for a bed in hospitals this morning.

It comes as 50 emergency hospital consultant posts are to be fast tracked, to relieve extreme pressure on emergency departments.

Consultant, Dr Chris Luke, says they will bring with them a whole host of skills: