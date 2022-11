Galway Bay FM newsroom- UHG has become the first hospital in the country to introduce a new minimally invasive surgery for coronary artery bypass grafting.

The endoscopic radial harvest programme reduces significantly the risk of complications and infection for the patient.

The procedure was carried out for the first time in Ireland by Dr Sadiq Siddiqui at University Hospital Galway.

Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon at UHG Alan Soo explains what’s involved in the surgery,