14 June 2024

UHG is country’s second most overcrowded hospital today

University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today, with 50 people on trolleys.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 78 patients waiting for a bed.

Nationally, 465 people are waiting for beds, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association.

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has three patients awaiting a bed.

UHG has been battling overcrowding all this week.

