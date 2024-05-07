UHG is country’s second-most overcrowded hospital today

University Hospital Galway is the country’s second-most overcrowded hospital today.

There are 56 patients on trolleys at UHG – with University Hospital Limerick remaining the most overcrowded with 107 on trolleys there.

Nationwide, 491 patients are waiting on trolleys, with 357 of those in emergency departments, and the remainder in wards.

Meanwhile there are three patients awaiting a bed at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, according to the INMO Trolley Watch.