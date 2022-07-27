UHG is country’s most overcrowded hospital today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is the country’s most overcrowded hospital today

There are 50 patients waiting in the emergency department at the city acute hospital.

University Hospital Limerick is the second most overcrowded – with 47 people waiting in the ED and on wards.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 418 admitted patients are waiting for beds nationwide

365 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 53 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.