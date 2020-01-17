UHG in top three most overcrowded hospitals every day this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has been in the top three most overcrowded hospitals every day this week.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 234 people were without beds at the Newcastle facility since Monday.

Today, UHG stands as the second most overcrowded nationwide – as 49 patients await a bed.

Nationally, 518 are being treated on trolleys today – with Cork University Hospital being the most overcrowded where 55 people are without a bed.

The highest figure recorded at UHG this week was on Wednesday as 63 patients were treated on trolleys or in wards at UHG.