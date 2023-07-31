UHG in top 5 most overcrowded hospitals for July

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – University Hospital Galway has placed in the top five of the most overcrowded hospitals in July.

541 patients were on trolleys at UHG this month – which marks a 15 percent decrease on the June figures.

Nationally, almost 8,000 patients were waiting for a bed at hospitals across the country.

While UHG placed in the top five most overcrowded hospitals in July, the figures show a decrease on the month before.

However the opposite was found at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe – 199 patients were on trolleys this month, an increase on the 142 in June.

Nationwide 7-thousand 832 people, including 138 children, went without a bed in Irish hospitals this month.

The INMO says the number of patients on trolleys in July nationwide is a “red flag warning for the autumn and winter ahead”.

The most overcrowded hospital was University Hospital Limerick, with over 1,800 patients on trolleys this month.