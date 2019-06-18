UHG implements initiative to help vulnerable patients at mealtimes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has implemented the ‘Red Tray’ initiative to ensure that patients who need additional help at meal times are clearly identified.

Red trays are used as a visible indicator of vulnerable patients who need help and support during meal time.

Patients who have a red tray will be given encouragement by staff to eat at mealtimes and will be given help with eating if they need it.

Statistics show that more than 1 in 4 patients admitted to Irish hospitals have significant weight loss and signs of malnutrition.