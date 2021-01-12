UHG ICU full today but plans in place to add up to 17 more beds if needed

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The intensive care unit at UHG is full today but hospital management says up to 17 more beds can be added if needed.

There are 11 COVID-19 patients being treated in ICU at UHG today – an increase of seven on this day last week.

General Manager of Galway University Hospitals Chris Kane has confirmed that six critical care beds can be added in the hospital’s Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit, while total COVID-19 ICU capacity at UHG can scale up to 28 beds if required.

The Saolta Group says the hospitals have plans in place to respond to an increase in the volume of COVID-19 cases and an increased demand for hospital care as a result.

These surge plans include redeploying staff and changing the use of inpatient beds, for example dedicating wards for patients with COVID-19 or turning theatre recovery space into additional ICU beds.

GUH General Manager Chris Kane told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks the hospital group has an escalation plan in place