UHG hospital management now entering Level 4 ICU escalation plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hospital management at UHG are now preparing to enter Level 4 of their ICU escalation plan.

There are 133 COVID-19 patients at the acute city hospital with 17 cases in the ICU.

Critical care at UHG is now at Level 3 with a plan to move to Level 4 escalation shortly due to growing demands on the unit.

Saolta Chief Operating Officer Ann Cosgrove told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that significant staff absense is also presenting additional challenges.

She said the hospital is managing and commended staff for their dedication and care during the most challenging period of the pandemic so far:

Ann Cosgrove has made an urgent appeal to the Galway public to stay apart, not to have visitors to your home and to recognise the real risk around you…

