28 May 2024

~1 minutes read

UHG hosts first-ever implant of Irish-developed heart protector sensor in Irish patient

UHG hosts first-ever implant of Irish-developed heart protector sensor in Irish patient

The first ever Irish patient has been implanted with an Irish-developed ‘sensor’ to help protect their heart at University Hospital Galway

The successful procedure marks the first human trial of a device which could positively impact people living with heart failure and alleviate the burden on hospital emergency rooms

It will allow patients to monitor their heart with a device at home, similar to how glucose-monitors have transformed diabetes care.

Conor Hanley is the CEO of Irish medtech company FIRE1 – he hopes it will eventually help millions of people around the world:

