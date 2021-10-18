UHG has third highest number of patients on trolleys at hospitals across the country today.

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: University Hospital Galway has the third highest number of patients in the country on trolleys this morning.

According to the INMO’s Trolley Watch survey, latest figures show there are 47 patients without beds at the hospital this morning.

42 of those patients are attending UHG’s Emergency Department while 5 are awaiting beds at wards elsewhere in the hospital.

22 patients are on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe between the Emergency department there and wards across the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick is worst affected this morning with 59 patients on trolleys there, followed by Letterkenny University Hospital where 52 patients are without beds.