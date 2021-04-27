UHG has second highest number of patients waiting at emergency departments today

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG had the second highest number of patients waiting in emergency rooms nationwide today.

24 patients were listed as waiting at the emergency department in Galway’s acute city hospital earlier today.

University Hospital Limerick had the highest number waiting at 45.

Cork University Hospital had 21 patients waiting, while there were 21 listed as waiting at the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

260 admitted patients were waiting for beds in hospitals nationwide this morning, according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.