UHG Has Second Highest Number of Patients on Trolleys In The Country

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: University Hospital Galway’s Emergency Department has the second highest number of patients waiting on trolleys at any ED across the country today.

According to the INMO’s trolley watch figures, there are 31 patients at the acute hospital’s Emergency Department in Galway city now awaiting beds.

UHG’s figure for emergency department patients awaiting beds is the second highest in the country, with only Cork University Hospital worse affected where 43 patients are on trolleys..