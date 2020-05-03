UHG has one of highest number of vacant beds nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway currently has one of the highest number of vacant beds in the country.

The figures, from the National Office of Clinical Audit, also show that University Hospital Galway has the second highest number of critical care beds available.

The figures from the NOCA show that as of Friday, there were 1,205 general beds vacant across the country.

Of these, 126 were at Galway University Hospitals – the third highest figure nationwide behind Beaumont and St. James’s Hospitals in Dublin.

While at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, there were just 3 general beds available.

Meanwhile, the data also shows as of Friday, there were 140 critical care beds vacant nationwide.

11 of these were at University Hospital Galway, the second highest figure in the country behind St. James’s Hospital in Dublin.

There were also a further 7 critical care beds identified as being available at the Galway Clinic private hospital – while Portiuncula Hospital had no critical care beds available.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, as of Friday, there were 538 critical care beds in the country in total.

Of these, 428 were open and staffed, while 290 were occupied, leaving 140 critical care beds available nationwide.

The figures come at a time when health officials are now reporting that the number of Covid-19 patients being treated in ICU’s is dropping – with numbers below 100 for the 2nd time in the past month.