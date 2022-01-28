UHG has highest number of COVID patients and people on trolleys nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG today has the highest number of people on trolleys nationwide, as well as the highest number of COVID-19 patients.

While the number on trolleys has increased in recent days, the number of virus patients has dropped significantly over the past 24 hours.

Figures from the INMO show there are 52 patients on trolleys at UHG today.

That’s the highest figure nationwide, behind University Hospital Limerick at 50 and Letterkenny University Hospital at 46.

The city hospital also continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 patients nationwide, though figures have been dropping in recent days.

There are currently 63 virus patients at the hospital – compared to 73 yesterday.