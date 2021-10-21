UHG has highest number of Covid-19 patients nationwide today as INMO warns situation in hospitals at is extremely dangerous

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: University Hospital Galway has the highest number of Covid-19 patients nationwide today , as the INMO warns the situation in hospitals at present is extremely dangerous.

40 reported cases of the virus at UHG show a slight reduction of 4 patients since yesterday – and are now on par with University Hospital Limerick.

Figures at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe remain unchanged, with 11 cases of the virus.

The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU remains relatively low at both hospitals, with 5 at UHG and a further 2 at Portiuncula.

Meanwhile, trolley figures remain high at UHG today with 38 patients waiting for a bed at the city hospital.

Nationally 448 people are in hospital with Covid and 88 of those are in ICU.

The head of the HSE is warning this is likely to increase but says it can be turned around with heightened individual and collective awareness

General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, says the situation is precarious.