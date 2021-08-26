UHG has highest number of Covid-19 patients nationwide for 4th day running

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG still has the highest number of Covid-19 patients nationwide for the fourth day in a row.

There are 32 patients with the virus at the city hospital today – a reduction of a single patient since yesterday.

Of the patients at UHG today, 6 are receiving care in ICU – one patient less than 24 hours ago.

Meanwhile, there are 7 patients with Covid-19 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe – an increase of two patients.

While there is a single patient with the virus in the ICU – one less patient than reported yesterday.

Nationally, 331 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals today – a high not seen since April – while 56 people are in ICU.

It comes as NPHET’s recommending Covid-19 related restrictions should be lifted in as little as six weeks’ time.