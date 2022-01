From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

University Hospital Galway has the highest number of COVID -19 patients of any hospital across the country today.

There are now 76 COVID 19 positive patients being cared for at UHG, with 6 of those patients being treated in ICU .

The number of COVID 19 pateints puts the Galway city hospital ahead of Beaumount in Dublin and University Hospital Limerick.

At Portiuncula Hospital there are now 10 patients being treated for COVID-19.