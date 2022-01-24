UHG has highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital has risen by 40 over the past 24 hours.

The current figure is 885 – compared to 845 yesterday.

There are now 81 patients with COVID-19 being treated at University Hospital Galway, the highest number of any hospital in the country.

11 patients are being treated at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

There tends to be an increase over the weekend, due to fewer discharges.

Latest figures show 79 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.