UHG has highest number of COVID-19 patients in ICU nationwide

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in ICU nationwide.

The are 9 patients being treated for the virus in intensive care at the city’s main hospital today, while there are two Coronavirus patients in the ICU at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

In total there are 18 COVID-19 patients in Galway hospitals this afternoon, with 13 at UHG and five at Portiuncula hospital.

That’s marginally higher than this time last week, however, ICU numbers have increased by six patients over that period.

Nationwide there are 230 patients being treated for the virus in acute hospitals today, including 54 in ICU.

UCD virus expert, Dr. Gerald Barry, says the vast majority of those who are very sick are unvaccinated…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.