UHG has country’s third highest trolley figures today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has the third highest number of patients on trolleys today.

Currently there are 52 on trolleys in UHG, while the worst affected facility is University Hospital Limerick, with 116 people on trolleys.

Meanwhile, nationwide, 651 people are waiting for beds in hospitals, including 27 children.

495 patients are in emergency departments, while 156 are waiting on trolleys in wards.

It comes as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says hospital overcrowding is “out of control” and the system is now “completely overwhelmed.”