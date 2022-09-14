UHG has country’s second highest number of patients on trolleys today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has the country’s second highest number of people waiting on trolleys today

University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital are the most overcrowded with 68 patients waiting for a bed in each while 60 people are waiting for a bed in UHG

The INMO is warning a “winter chaos” is on the way as the number of people waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals continues to rise.

The latest Trolleywatch figures have shown that nationally 596 patients are without a bed this morning.

That’s up from 558 patients yesterday and 413 last Friday.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha (Nee Hay) says we are “sleepwalking into another winter crisis” unless action is taken.