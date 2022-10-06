UHG has country’s second highest number of patients on trolleys today

GBFM Newsroom – University Hospital Galway has the second highest number of patients in the country on trolleys this morning.

INMO’s Trolley Watch survey shows that there are 59 patients currently without beds at the hospital this morning.

55 of those patients are attending UHG’s Emergency Department while 4 are awaiting beds at wards elsewhere in the hospital.

9 patients are on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe between the Emergency department and wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Cork University Hospital is worst affected this morning with 69 patients waiting on beds there, all of which are in the emergency department.