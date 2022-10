Galway Bay fm newsroom- University Hospital Galway has the country’s second highest number of people waiting on trolleys today

University Hospital Cork is the most overcrowded with 70 patients waiting for a bed while 56 people are waiting for a bed in UHG

In Portiuncula Hospital there are 14 people waiting on trolleys

The latest Trolleywatch figures from the INMO show that nationally 529 patients are without a bed today