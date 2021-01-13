UHG has country’s second highest number of COVID patients in ICU

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 124 patients with Covid-19 are being treated at University Hospital Galway today.

The latest figures from the HSE show there are 12 people in ICU at the city hospital – the second highest figure in the country.

Meanwhile, 10 patients are being treated for the virus at Portiuncula in Ballinasloe, including 1 patient in ICU.

Nationally, 1,750 patients are in hospital with the virus and 172 are in ICU.

604 new COVID-19 cases in Galway were reported in Galway last evening – the highest in the country

It comes as healthcare workers, who are deemed close contacts of someone with Covid 19, are being called back to work if they have no symptoms.

But Tony Fitzpatrick from the INMO says calling asymptomatic workers back in, will lead to a spread in the virus – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…