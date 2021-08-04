UHG has country’s highest number of Covid-19 patients

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG currently has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in the country, as well as the highest number of virus patients in ICU.

There are currently 19 patients with the virus at the city hospital – including five patients being treated in intensive care.

Meanwhile, there are 3 Covid-19 patients at Portiuncula in Ballinasloe, none of whom require treatment in the ICU.

Nationally, there are 186 people with the virus in the country’s hospitals today, including 29 in intensive care.

While the figures at UHG remain relatively low, cases have been steadily rising, and exacerbating overcrowding issues at the hospital over the past week.

There are currently 43 patients waiting for a bed – the second highest figure in the country behind University Hospital Limerick at 51.

It comes as the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, says Covid outbreaks are occurring from people with symptoms attending workplaces, eating out or visiting friends.