UHG has country’s highest number of Covid-19 patients in ICU

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU at UHG remains the highest in the country.

There are currently 19 patients with the virus at the city hospital – of whom six are being treated in intensive care.

Meanwhile, there are a further 4 Covid-19 patients at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, though none is in ICU.

Nationally, 217 covid patients are now in hospital, which is four times higher than this day last month – while 31 people are in intensive care units.

It comes as nurses say they are becoming increasingly unsafe in overcrowded hospitals that are suffering from a lack of airflow and ventilation.

There are currently 381 patients across the country without beds who are waiting in wards and corridors for treatment.

At UHG there are 39 patients waiting for a bed, the third worst after Cork and Limerick, while Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has 14 people on trolleys

INMO General Secretary Phil ni Sheaghdha says the national situation is very worrying – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour