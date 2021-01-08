UHG has country’s highest number of Covid-19 patients in critical care

print

University Hospital Galway now has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in critical care.

The latest HSE figures show that overall, the number of Covid-19 cases at Galway hospitals has continued to climb over the past 24 hours.

There are now 75 people being treated for the virus at UHG – that’s an increase of 3 cases compared to this time yesterday.

While there are also 13 patients with Covid-19 in ICU – the highest figure in the country today.

A further 8 patients are receiving treatment for the virus at Portiuncula – an increase of 2 cases.

While one patient is receiving treatment in ICU at the Ballinasloe hospital.

Last evening, Galway recorded its highest ever number of new daily cases at 184

Nationally, 1,151 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals today – a record total for the third day in a row.

Anne O’Connor from the HSE says once case numbers begin to fall, it will take some time for the impact to be felt in hospitals – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…