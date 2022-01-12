UHG has country’s highest number of COVID-19 patients

UHG now has the highest number of COVID-19 patients nationwide.

There are currently 78 patients with the virus at the city hospital, an increase of 8 over the past 24 hours.

Nationally, 1,055 COVID-positive patients are in hospitals today, a drop of seven from yesterday – while 92 people with the virus are in ICU.

The latest figures at UHG come as the hospital has been experiencing a significant escalation in cases of COVID-19 over the past 2 weeks.

The figure of 78 patients is now the highest nationwide by a considerable margin, with University Hospital Limerick reporting 70 virus patients today.

The Emergency Department continues to experience significant delays amid severe pressure on bed availability, while several hundred staff remain out of work due to COVID-19.

The situation has led to the cancellation of many surgeries and outpatient appointments, in order to redeploy staff to areas experiencing critical shortages.

However, despite the rapid increase in COVID cases, critical care figures have remained relatively stable, with 6 virus patients currently in the ICU.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID patients at Portiuncula Hospital has remained broadly unchanged in recent days.

There are currently 11 patients with the virus at the Ballinasloe facility – one of whom is being treated in ICU.