UHG has 2nd highest number of Covid-19 patients nationwide today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG has the second highest number of COVID-19 patients nationwide today.

There are 25 patients with the virus at the city hospital – behind Cork University Hospital at 29.

Nationally, 288 COVID-positive patients are in hospitals today with 67 in ICUs.

It’s a slight fall on yesterday’s total and is 12 percent down on last Friday.

Today’s UHG figure OF 25 is a considerable reduction on the figure of 32 recorded this day last week.

UHG has consistently had one of the highest figures nationwide in recent weeks, and has also been dealing with significant overcrowding issues.

Meanwhile, there is a single COVID-19 patient at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe today – the exact same figure as was recorded this day last week.