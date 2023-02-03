UHG had second highest average trolley waiting numbers over winter

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway recorded the second highest on average for trolley waiting numbers over the winter months.

According to the Irish Independent, on average, 32 patients were left waiting daily at UHG.

It’s just behind the highest which was Cork University Hospital with an average of 35.

Meanwhile, Portiuncula Hospital, despite having its worst ever January for overcrowding, recorded one of the lowest figures in the country for patients left waiting over a day for a bed across all winter.

44 people were waiting more than 24 hours at Portiuncula – the lowest was in St Luke’s in Kilkenny, with 27 patients left in that position.

Today, 19 people are waiting for a bed in Portiuncula and 46 in UHG