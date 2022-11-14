UHG had highest surgery waiting list figure in October

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway had the highest waiting list for surgery last month.

Over 10,000 patients were in the queue, according to figures in the Irish Independent.

10,173 patients were waiting for surgery at University Hospital Galway in October.

It is almost twice as many as the next highest waiting list, which was the Mater Hospital in Dublin, with over five and a half thousand patients waiting.

Across the country, 897,000 people are currently on some form of waiting list.

Meanwhile, around 98,000 children were on one last month.