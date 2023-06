Galway Bay FM Newsroom – UHG has been designated as the first centre to introduce a revolutionary nerve blocking probe for major chest surgeries.

It uses liquid nitrogen to freeze nerves under the ribs and remove pain for patients for several months after an operation.

The intercostal nerve is considered the “achilles heel” of pain following surgery in the chest area.

Dr Alan Soo is Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon at UHG, and has been explaining to David Nevin how it all works.