UHG expects “constant pressure” to continue into winter

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG says it expects the “constant pressure” on the hospital in recent months to continue into the winter season.

It’s as the hospital is once again the most overcrowded in the country today, with 59 patients waiting on trolleys.

It’s also consistently had one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 patients in recent weeks, with five wards affected by outbreaks of the virus.

With bed availability under constant pressure, there’s long wait times at the Emergency Department and some elective procedures have been cancelled.

Speaking earlier, Chief Operating Officer with Saolta, Anne Cosgrove, says they expect the pressure to continue in the months ahead.