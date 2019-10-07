UHG event to mark international pregnancy and infant loss remembrance day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special candle-light ceremony to mark International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day will take place at University Hospital Galway this week. (13/10)

The event is aimed at parents and families who have experienced grief through the loss of a baby in the neonatal period, or through miscarriage and stillbirth.

University Hospital Galway will be among 30 other buildings nationwide on the day which will be lit up in blue and pink to show their support.

The candle-light ceremony will take place at the hospital canteen at the nurse’s home at UHG on Sunday afternoon at 3.30.

More at 4 as Clinical Midwife Specialist, Anne Brady, says the ceremony is an opportunity to connect with others who understand the grief of losing an infant…