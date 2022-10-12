UHG had highest energy consumption last year of all hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures show that UHG had the highest energy consumption of all the nation’s hospitals last year.

According to the Irish Independent, University Hospital Galway clocked up 43 million killowatts an hour, at an estimated cost of €19m.

Second highest was Cork University Hospital with a bill of €17.8m, while Merlin Park’s estimated cost is €7.8m.

The paper reports hospitals are among the highest energy users with 24/7 heating and lighting along with keeping medical equipment running.