UHG emergency department under pressure due to high levels of activity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The UHG emergency department is under pressure today due to high levels of activity, and insufficient bed capacity

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the Saolta Hospital Group warns there is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and regrets that patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed for ongoing treatment

It adds that the hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED but must do so strictly in order of medical priority.

Given the volume of patients attending the Emergency Department, the hospital is asking the public to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the Westdoc GP Out of Hours service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

In addition, the Injury Unit in Roscommon University Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age.