UHG emergency department under increased pressure due to insufficient bed capacity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has issued an appeal to the public to only attend the emergency department in the case of urgent need as it struggles with bed capacity.

The city acute hospital is the second most overcrowded nationwide with 45 patients on trolleys, according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the Saolta Group warns there is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and regrets that patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed.

It adds that the hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED but must do so strictly in order of medical priority.

Patients are also being advised that the Injury Unit in Roscommon Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age.

It comes as UHG is also dealing with multiple COVID admissions with 25 patients receiving care at the facility today – the fourth highest number nationwide.

There are five COVID patients receiving care in the ICU at UHG, the third highest ICU figure nationwide.