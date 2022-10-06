UHG Emergency Department moving to new location this weekend

The Emergency Department at UHG is moving to a new location at the front of the hospital over the coming weekend.

This new location will serve as the hospital’s A&E until the permanent facility, which is only in its infancy, is completed in 2027 at the earliest.

In order to minimise the impact of the move hospital management is requesting that people only attend the A&E if it is an emergency situation from tomorrow onwards.









General Manager Chris Kane says it is inevitable that there will be some disruption as it is a 24/7 service which doesn’t have a downtime.

She added they are trying to minimise attendance from tomorrow to allow the move with least impact on the service, and are asking people if at all possible to attend their GP or the Roscommon Injury Unit.

The temporary ED facility will have more capacity and will provide all single closed cubicles, extra resuscitation bays and a dedicated children’s zone.

Although this increase does not meet the population needs, the layout of the temporary facility provides greater privacy and dignity for patients.

While the new 100 million euro Emergency Department is at least 5 years away hospital management says this relocation frees up the footprint to construct the new multi-storey which will house the permanent A&E and Women’s and Children’s Department.

Prof Pat Nash, Chief Clinical Director for the Saolta Group says the progression of this block remains a key priority and they will continue to advocate for a service which is fit for purpose and addresses service capacity and risk issues.