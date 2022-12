Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is currently dealing with an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug, or Norovirus, in the hospital.

The outbreak is in one ward, while another is closed and four additional wards are impacted due to COVID-19 cases.

UHG is appealing to the public not to visit the hospital if they are feeling unwell or have respiratory symptoms.

However, visitors to the affected wards will be facilitated on compassionate grounds, on an exceptional basis only.