UHG dealing with COVID outbreak affecting multiple wards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is dealing with a significant outbreak of COVID-19 that’s affecting multiple wards.

It coincides with very high attendances at the emergency department today.

In a statement, UHG says there are currently 28 patients with COVID-19 at the hospital, and five wards are impacted by outbreaks.

It comes as the emergency department is experiencing very high attendances, placing further strain on bed availability.

According to INMO figures, 49 patients were waiting on trolleys as of this morning.

Visiting restrictions are in place in areas of the hospital impacted by the outbreak, but visits are being facilitated elsewhere.

UHG says it’s preparing for a busy weekend over the upcoming bank holiday – and is asking visitors to be mindful of the safety of patients and staff, and to not visit if feeling unwell.

If you have symptoms like a sore throat, cough, temperature or shortness of breath – the advice is to please stay away and play your part in keeping vulnerable patients safe.