UHG criticised by SIPTU reps for failure to utilise Health Care Assistants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Representatives from SIPTU are taking aim at University Hospital Galway for its alleged failure to fully utilise health care assistants.

Last July, SIPTU reps and hospital management engaged under the Workplace Relations Commission.

It was agreed that these assistants should be relieved of functions considered inappropriate to their role.

However, since then there has been no agreement on how hospital support staff should support them.

SIPTU Organiser Yvonne McGrath describes what work the assistants are doing,