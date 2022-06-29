UHG dealing with rapid increase of COVID-19 patients

University Hospital Galway says it’s dealing with a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, the hospital adds it’s seeing very high numbers of attendances through the Emergency Department, with long waiting times on trolleys.

There are currently 65 patients with COVID-19 receiving treatment, which is an increase of 15 since Monday.

There are two patients with the virus in ICU today, and three wards in the hospital are dedicated to covid care.

UHG says pressure on bed availability is impacting scheduled elective care, and some elective procedures being postponed.