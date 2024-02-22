UHG country’s second most overcrowded hospital for second time this week

Share story:

University Hospital Galway is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital for the second time this week

62 people are on trolleys at the city facility, awaiting a bed

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 93 patients on trolleys.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that across the country 488 people are waiting for beds

Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe has no trolleys in operation today