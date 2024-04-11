Galway Bay FM

11 April 2024

UHG country’s most overcrowded hospital today

UHG is the country’s most overcrowded hospital today

72 patients are waiting on trolleys at the Newcastle facility, which has been under beds pressure since Monday

It’s followed by 68 on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick, and 60 at Cork University Hospital.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 476 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country this afternoon

In Portiuncula Hospital, 8 people are waiting for a bed

