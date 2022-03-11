UHG continues to struggle with overcrowding with 60 on trolleys today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway continues to struggle with ongoing overcrowding issues, with 60 people waiting on trolleys today.

Figures from the INMO show that’s once again the second highest figure in the country, behind University Hospital Limerick.

It comes as visiting restrictions have been imposed at UHG due to outbreaks of COVID-19 on two wards and a flu outbreak on another.

Meanwhile, there are 10 people waiting on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe today, a considerable reduction since yesterday.