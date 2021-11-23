UHG Consultant warns the hospital’s ICU will be overwhelmed if covid cases continue to surge

Galway Bay FM newsroom- A consultant in Intensive Care medicine at University Hospital Galway is warning that the facility is about to be overwhelmed if Covid cases in the region continue to increase.

There’s 130 Covid-positive patients in ICUs across the country today the highest since February.

It’s an increase of 4 from yesterday’s figure of 126, and is 14 per cent higher than last week.

University Hospital Galway is treating 19 patients for Covid while 6 patients are being treated at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine at UHG Dr Kevin Clarkson says the ICU there is already very busy with non covid critical cases and a surge in admissions due to the virus would overwhelm the facility.