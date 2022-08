Galway Bay FM newsroom – A man has been airlifted to UHG following a road traffic collision in County Offaly yesterday afternoon.

A motorcyclist aged in his 20’s was hurt when his bike collided with a car and he is in a serious condition in the Galway hospital.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50’s, wasn’t hurt.

Gardai say the scene is still sealed off this morning to allow for a technical examination.