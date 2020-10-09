UHG Clinical Director fears hospital admissions surge as COVID-19 case numbers rise

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Clinical Director of University Hospital Galway says he is concerned that the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community will translate into further hospital admissions.

Galway City Central has been highlighted as a cause for concern with exceptionally high rates of Covid 19 infections.

That includes areas such as Spanish Arch, Claddagh and Grattan, Bohermore, Shantalla, the city centre, Bushy Park, Westside and Newcastle.

Galway City Central has recorded 58 new cases in the last two weeks, with the 14 day incidence rate in the area now standing at 217 per 100 thousand of population.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Clinical Director of University Hospital Galway Pat Nash says there are currently 3 in patients being treated for Covid 19 at UHG today, but increased admissions will have an immediate impact